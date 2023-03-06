CN rail trains are shown at a train yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. CN workers have backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CN workers back union strike mandate as contract talks for 3,000 employees continue

Another round of talks set for next week in Unifor contract negotiations

CN workers backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.

Unifor announced Sunday that workers with Local 100 are 98 per cent in favour of a strike while those with Council 4000 voted 97 per cent to back job action.

The union says the two sides are in the final stages of negotiations, with another round of talks set for next week.

Unifor says it broke off talks with CN last month and started the strike vote as it called on the railway company to withdraw concessions.

Unifor has said some concessions include loss of accrued vacation entitlements, removal of consent for early retirement at age 55, and a flex benefit plan that does not expand coverage and would make workers to pay for services such as dental.

CN says its latest offer includes a net increase in pay and benefits.

The Montreal-headquartered company says it does not expect its operations to be impacted if the workers — including clerical staff and mechanics — take labour action.

RELATED: Federal government resists mounting pressure to end CN Rail strike

CN RailLabourTransportation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide
Next story
Police name man found dead in Maple Ridge on Saturday

Just Posted

Red indicates work to be done and black indicates existing District Energy mains. (Map: surrey.ca)
Surrey council voting on $3.6M pipe installation along King George near Fraser Highway

Fleetwood Park Dragons (in blue) and Semiahmoo Thunderbirds in action at Semi’s gym during the final of the South Fraser AAAA boys basketball championship Friday, March 3, 2023. Semiahmoo won 82-56 to earn the region’s top seed heading into the B.C. provincial tournament starting Wednesday, March 8. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
4 Surrey boys teams have shot at B.C. hoops championship in top 4A tier, led by Semiahmoo

A more than $1.6 million pothole repair contract is on Surrey council’s March 6 meeting agenda. (Black Press file photo)
Surrey council to vote on contract for pothole repairs Monday night

White Rock’s Adrian Wong, left, won a silver (male foil) and a gold medal (mixed team event) in fencing at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island Feb. 18-March 5. (Armando Tura/Team B.C. photo)
White Rock fencer gets silver and gold at Canada Winter Games in PEI