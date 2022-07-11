Large Crescent Beach rescue effort ‘a false alarm’

No evidence to confirm report of young swimmer drowning near South Surrey beach, police say

A large search-and-rescue effort off Crescent Beach Sunday evening turned out to be a false alarm.

According to Surrey RCMP, police – and rescue crews – were called to the popular South Surrey beach after receiving “a report of a child drowning.” However, according to police, no child was found in the water after a search effort that included the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team, volunteer divers and lifeguards.

Police also canvassed families and other beach-goers along the waterfront, and no one reported a missing child, at which point the file was closed, according to the RCMP.

When contacted Monday, Rona Tepper, the station leader of the RCMSAR’s Crescent Beach team, confirmed to Peace Arch News that the situation was “a false alarm.”



