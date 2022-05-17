Delta councillors Guichon and Kruger seeking second term

Both are running for re-election under Mayor George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta banner

Alicia Guichon and Dylan Kruger are running for a second term on Delta council as part of Mayor George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate of candidates. (Submitted photos)

Delta councillors Alicia Guichon and Dylan Kruger are running for re-election this October.

Both Guichon and Kruger, who announced their intention to run in a joint announcement May 16, will campaign as part of Mayor George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta team.

Guichon and Kruger are the youngest members of council and were both elected to their first terms in 2018.

“As an expectant father, now more than ever I feel like it is important to have the voices of young families represented at the council table,” Kruger said in a press release. “I am excited to continue to work with Mayor Harvie and our team to build a safe and inclusive community for my daughter to grow up in.”

Kruger currently serves as chair of Delta’s Climate Action and Community Liveability Advisory Committee, chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Building Permits and Development Applications, and council liaison to the Mayor’s Youth Council.

Guichon currently serves as chair of Delta’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, vice-chair of Delta’s Hunting Regulation Advisory Committee, and vice-chair of the Climate Action and Community Liveability Advisory Committee.

Both Kruger and Guichon serve as council liaisons to the Mayor’s Task Force on Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism.

“It has been an honour to serve as a member of Delta Council for the last four years,” Guichon said in a press release. “I care deeply about our community. As a mother, a farmer and a small business owner, I want to continue to work with our Achieving for Delta team to make Delta the best it can be.”

Guichon said she’s running under the Achieving for Delta banner because she believes in Harvie’s vision for the community.

“George’s depth of experience makes him well suited for the role of mayor. He knows how to get things done and deliver on his promises,” Guichon said.

“Delta was lucky to have Mayor George Harvie leading our city over the last few years during the most uncertain financial period in our city’s history,” Kruger added. “I also have tremendous respect and appreciation for the way that George has come alongside and mentored the younger members of council.”

Guichon and Kruger are only the second and third candidates to announce their intention to run in this fall’s municipal election. Harvie declared his intention to run for a second term last October.

Harvie is scheduled to make a “special announcement” regarding the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, May 24 at Tsawwassen Springs. It is expected he will announce his full slate of candidates for council and school board.

The municipal election will be held on Oct. 15.



