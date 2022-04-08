Delta, Fraser Health saw rise in COVID-19 cases last week

City had 22 cases the week of March 27 to April 2, eight more than the week before

This map illustrates the number of active COVID-19 cases in Greater Vancouver from March 27 to April 2, 2022. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)

COVID-19 cases climbed slightly across the region last week, including in Delta.

The latest weekly map released by the BC Centre for Disease Control showing the geographic distribution of COVID-19 cases by local health area (LHA) of residence shows Delta had 22 cases the week of March 27 to April 2, eight more than the week before. It was the second time in three weeks that the city saw a small rise in cases, the other being the week ending March 19.

Cases in the city otherwise been steadily falling since hitting an all-time high of 769 the week ending Jan. 1 as the Omicron variant surged across the region.

(Story continues below graph)

The overall number of active cases in the Fraser Health region climbed to 389 last week — 103 more than the week before. It was the first increase in cases since case totals hit an all-time high of 11,314 the week ending Jan. 1, more than double the 5,285 cases identified the week ending Dec. 25.

All but two of the region’s 13 LHAs saw increases from the previous week, with the biggest jumps in Burnaby (63, up 39), Tri-Cities (62, up 29) and Surrey (90, up 11).

Chilliwack and Mission both saw a dip of three cases last week to 27 and seven, respectively

Data shared on the BC CDC’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard shows Delta had an overall daily average of three new cases per 100,000 people for the week ending April 2 — up from one the week ending March 28 — representing 44 cases.

Broken down by community health service area (CHSA), that’s a rate of two cases per 100,000 people in North Delta (up from one the week prior), five in Ladner (up from two the week prior) and two in Tsawwassen (unchanged from the week prior). The CHSA of Tsawwassen is comprised of both the Delta community and the Tsawwassen First Nation.

The positivity rate in Delta based on public tests performed the week of April 2 was 26 per cent, up from 14 the week before. Broken down by CHSA, rates were 11 per cent in North Delta (up from four the week before), 18 per cent in Ladner (up from 11) and 10 per cent in Tsawwassen (up from nine).

The dashboard also shows breakdowns of vaccine coverage across the CHSAs by age (5+, 5-11, 12-17, 18+, 18-49, 50+ and 70+) and by whether people have received one, two or three doses.

As of April 5 , 95 per cent of people five and older had received at least their first does of vaccine, unchanged from the week before, while 92 per cent of residents had received their second dose, up one per cent from the week before. Fifty-seven per cent of residents five and over had received their third dose of vaccine, unchanged from the week before.

Broken down by CHSA, that’s 95 per cent first dose coverage in North Delta (unchanged), 96 per cent in Ladner (unchanged), and 94 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged). In terms of second dose rates, that’s 91 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 93 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 91 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged). Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

First dose rates were slightly higher when limited to adults 18 and over: 97 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged from the week before), 98 for North Delta (unchanged), 98 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 96 for North Delta (unchanged), 96 for Ladner (unchanged) and 94 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Sixty-three per cent of Deltans 18 and over had received a third dose of vaccine, unchanged from the week before. Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

For kids aged 12-17, first dose rates as of April 5 were 97 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 97 for North Delta (unchanged), 100 for Ladner (unchanged) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 94 for North Delta (unchanged), 99 for Ladner (unchanged) and 93 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Forty per cent of Deltans 12-17 years old had received a third dose of vaccine, up one per cent. Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

The dashboard also shows first dose coverage among kids ages 5-11. Delta as a whole stood at 65 per cent (unchanged), North Delta at 60 (unchanged), Ladner at 72 (unchanged) and Tsawwassen at 71 (unchanged). Forty-five per cent of kids ages 5-11 had received a second dose of vaccine, up two per cent. Second dose rates by CHSA were not available.

First dose rates for those 18-49 and those 50 and over were nearly the same and in line with other age categories.

For adults 50 and over, first dose coverage in Delta was 96 per cent (unchanged from the week before). Broken down by CHSA, rates were 95 for North Delta (unchanged), 96 for Ladner (unchanged) and 96 for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

Second dose rates were 95 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 94 for North Delta (unchanged), 95 for Ladner (unchanged) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged).

Seventy-seven per cent of those 50 and over had received a third dose of vaccine, unchanged from the week before. Broken down by CHSA, that’s 73 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 81 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 82 per cent in Tsawwassen (up one per cent).

For those aged 18-49, first dose coverage was 98 per cent for Delta overall (unchanged), 99 for North Delta (unchanged), 99 for Ladner (unchanged) and 95 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Second dose rates were lower — 96 per cent for Delta as a whole (unchanged), 97 for North Delta (unchanged), 97 for Ladner (up one per cent) and 93 for Tsawwassen (unchanged). Forty-eight per cent of adults 18-49 had received a third dose of vaccine, unchanged from the week before. Third dose rates by CHSA were not available.

The dashboard also includes third dose coverage for those 70 and over, and the overall rate for Delta the week of April 5 was 84 per cent, unchanged from the week before. Broken down by CHSA, that’s 80 per cent in North Delta (unchanged), 87 per cent in Ladner (unchanged) and 88 per cent in Tsawwassen (unchanged).

Burnaby led other Fraser Health LHAs when it comes to first dose vaccine coverage for residents aged five and over with a rate of 96 per cent, unchanged from the week before. The next highest was Delta with 95 per cent (unchanged), followed by New Westminster and Surrey with 94 per cent (unchanged), Tri-Cities with 92 per cent (unchanged) and South Surrey/White Rock with 91 per cent (unchanged).

When it came to second dose rates, Burnaby led the way with 93 per cent (up one per cent), followed by New West and Delta with 92 per cent (unchanged for New West, up one per cent for Delta), Surrey with 90 per cent (unchanged), Tri-Cities with 89 per cent (unchanged) and South Surrey/White Rock with 88 per cent (unchanged).

In terms of third dose rates, New Westminster led the way with 60 per cent (unchanged), followed by Burnaby and South Surrey/White Rock with 58 per cent (unchanged for both), Delta and Tri-Cities with 57 per cent (both up one per cent), and Surrey with 46 per cent (unchanged).

There are currently no outbreaks at any Delta long-term care, assisted living or independent living facility, or at any Delta elementary or secondary schools.

