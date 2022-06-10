Double celebration for Delta Lotto Max winner

Nikolaos Ntokolas purchased his $500,000-winning ticket at the Safeway at Scott Road at 64th Avenue

Delta resident Nikolaos Ntokolas won $500,000 in the May 27, 2022 Lotto Max draw, splitting a Maxmillions prize with another winner who purchased their ticket in Kamloops. (BCLC photo)

Nikolaos Ntokolas now has two major wins to celebrate with his loved ones: his wedding anniversary and a $500,000 Maxmillions lotto prize.

The Delta resident, who was already looking forward to celebrating his anniversary with family, was shocked to find out a dual celebration was now in order after scanning his ticket from the May 27 Lotto Max draw on his son’s phone using BCLC’s Lotto! app.

Ntokolas purchased his ticket from the Safeway at Scott Road at 64th Avenue in North Delta and is splitting the Maxmillions prize with another winner who purchased their ticket in Kamloops.

After learning he had won, Ntokolas couldn’t wait to share the news with the rest of his family.

“I didn’t believe it,” Ntokolas said in a press release. “I was most excited to tell my daughter and my grandkids, who weren’t there when I scanned the ticket.”

Ntokolas said he is grateful for this win and plans to take his time deciding what do to with the money.

“I have everything I need… a great wife, children and grandchildren,” he said. “I’m happy that everyone is healthy and happy in my family.”

Ntokolas said he felt both happy and relieved to have won so much money.

“This win will make life less stressful, and I think winning at this age is a great time to win,” he said.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $52 million in winnings from Lotto Max.



