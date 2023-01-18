Downtown Vancouver shooting puts 32-year-old in critical condition

Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)
A Vancouver police officer examines the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)A Vancouver police officer examines the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)

A person was shot and seriously injured while standing on Vancouver’s Granville Street Tuesday night (Jan. 17).

Police say the 32-year-old was shot around 10 p.m. and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Photos from the scene show police examining the area outside a former Hostelling International site, near the corner of Granville and Nelson streets, which was sold to BC Housing during the pandemic.

The Vancouver Police Department says it hasn’t made an arrests and its investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 604-717-2541.

READ ALSO: Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeShootingVancouver

Previous story
Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

Big Brothers is in need of volunteers in Surrey. Stock photo not of Gurtej or his mentee. (Submitted photo: Big Brothers of Greater Vancouver)
Big Brothers stops accepting Surrey children; in need of volunteers

The City of Surrey is holding an open house on Jan. 26 to gather feedback on its plans to build a Living Dyke in Mud Bay and Boundary Bay. The ‘nature-based approach to flood protection’ is one of 13 projects underway to prepare for rising sea levels. (surrey.ca graphic)
Input sought on Surrey’s plans for a ‘Living Dyke’ along Boundary Bay, Mud Bay shorelines

A Zeller’s store in St. Eustache, Quebec, in January 2011. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
Zellers coming to Surrey shopping mall as part of 25-store relaunch in Canada

Sources team members (left to right) Carrie Belanger, Abby Gemino, Tatiana Belyaeva, Yasmin de Joya-Pagal cheer during the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year event. This year’s event is set for Feb. 25, 2023. (Sources file photo)
White Rock’s Coldest Night, set for Feb. 25, already one-fifth of way to $250K goal