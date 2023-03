Collision occured at intersection of Highway 10 and 168th Street

An early morning crash March 24 has backed up traffic at the intersection of Highway 10 and 168th Street. (Photo: Sarah Sidhu)

Traffic is backed up at a Cloverdale intersection.

A truck collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 10 and 168th Street. The early morning crash (March 24) has backed up traffic in all directions.

At least one ambulance is on the scene.

More info to come …



