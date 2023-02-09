The Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford’s Tradex from Feb. 16 to 19.

The Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford’s Tradex from Feb. 16 to 19.

Earlybird RV Show and Sale returning to Abbotsford later this month

B.C.’s premier recreational vehicle show back at Tradex from Feb. 16 to 19

The Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford later this month.

The event, regarded as B.C.’s premier recreational vehicle show, runs at Tradex from Feb. 16 to 19.

The show offers a wide variety of booth exhibitors that offer RV accessories, parts, services and more. There are also a number of free educational seminars and hundreds of vehicles to browse and purchase.

The seminars include topics such as service, budget saving tips, driving tips, cooking demos, route recommendations, van life and many more.

Exhibitors include Fraser Valley-based businesses Fraserway RV, Traveland RV, Travelhome, O’Connor RV, BCRV and Get-Away RV. Dozens of other businesses from all across the province will also be on hand.

Tickets are still available online for purchase. Back again is the Family Pack discount, which grants admission to two adults and up to four youth for $33.00. Multi-day passes are also available.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Feb. 16 to 18 and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.

For more information, visit rvshowsbc.com.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsRV Shows

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Off-duty police officer dies in incident at Langley gun range

Just Posted

Team Surrey RCMP is gearing up for the 2023 Polar Plunge, with a goal of raising $7,500 for Special Olympics BC. (Contributed file photo)
Surrey RCMP aiming to raise $7,500 through ‘Polar Plunge’

Whalley Legion 1st vice-president Jill Bilesky and president Tony Moore outside branch 229's fancy new facility located on the north end of the Veterans Village complex. (Photo: Anna Burns)
VIDEO: Look inside new Whalley Legion, nearly 10 years in the making and set to open soon

At least eight Langley RCMP vehicles were in the area of 201st Street and 96th Avenue early in the afternoon Wednesday, Feb. 8. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Off-duty police officer dies in incident at Langley gun range

TEASER PHOTO ONLY ** DO NOT PUBLISH IN PRINT
Surrey’s Loewen now on Baseball Canada’s Wall of Excellence after ‘truly special’ MLB career story