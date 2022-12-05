ERT, RCMP respond to ‘unfolding situation’ in South Surrey Monday morning

A report of a woman screaming and a person potentially barricaded inside a home led to a large police presence in a South Surrey neighbourhood Monday morning. (Sobia Moman photo)

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) was on scene at a South Surrey residence Monday morning.

The tactical unit was sent to a home near 124A Street and 22 Avenue around 6 a.m., according to neighbours, who told Peace Arch News they heard a woman screaming prior to police being called. She reportedly left the home before the ERT team arrived.

Several RCMP and ERT personnel and vehicles – including an ambulance – responded, closing down the street closest to the home.

Neighbours could hear police calling for the person in the home to come out for several hours.

As of 11:30 a.m., they were still waiting.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP asking for help finding Surrey man

“They are, at this point, dealing with a person who is potentially barricaded inside a residence,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

“It does appear some neighbours have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution.”

Right now, there appears to be only one person inside the home, but “it’s an unfolding situation,” Munn said.

– With files from Sobia Moman

@Canucklehedd

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceRCMP