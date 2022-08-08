A Mill Bay family “lost everything” in a fire on Saturday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

A Mill Bay family “lost everything” in a fire on Saturday afternoon. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Family escapes, dog does not as fire turns B.C. house into ‘total loss’

Other pets managed to get out in afternoon blaze in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island

A man was taken to hospital and a dog died as flames destroyed a home in Mill Bay on Saturday afternoon.

According to Mill Bay fire chief Ron Beck, the call for a structure fire on Arbutus Terrace came in at 4:11 p.m. on Saturday. The Shawnigan Lake and Cowichan Bay fire departments were summoned for mutual aid, for a total of more than 30 firefighters, and the fire was under control within an hour, although crews were unable to save the house, which Beck called “a total loss.”

“Our major focus was the forest behind,” Beck said. “We wanted to prevent anything like a wildfire, and we were darn lucky we didn’t get one.”

The BC Wildfire service was also called to the scene, and a couple of small spot fires in the forest were put down quickly.

“Luckily we didn’t have the wind that usually comes off the ocean that time of day,” Beck said on Monday morning. “Otherwise we would probably still be there.”

Firefighters were at the scene until 3 a.m. on Sunday as it was.

According to neighbours, the house was home to a family of three. The father suffered burns in the blaze, while the other family members escaped. Two cats escaped the fire. There was also a pair of dogs. One escaped the house and was later found on the beach by Animal Control, while the other was later determined to have died in the fire.

The Mill Bay fire department also has five firefighters helping to battle wildfires in the Oliver area in the Interior. Four firefighters and a truck left last week, and another member travelled to join them on Sunday.

RELATED: Dog dies in 2nd south Island wolf attack on a pet in less than a month

fire

Previous story
Public hearing set for proposal to develop 482 townhouses in South Surrey
Next story
Northbound lanes on Pattullo Bridge closed overnight this Friday

Just Posted

Benzo and winner Humuza Bazira at the end of the Red Bull Dance Your Style regional qualifier in Vancouver early this month. (Submitted photo: Spencer Watson/Red Bull Canada)
Surrey street dancers dominate qualifier for Red Bull-hosted national championship in Toronto

A cyclist was reportedly injured in a crash involving a delivery truck around 97 Avenue and Scott Road Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Cyclist has ‘serious injuries’ after crash with delivery truck in Surrey

Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Police at the scene of deadly shooting that involved a taxi in the Guildford area of Surrey on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
One dead, one injured in Surrey shooting Tuesday afternoon

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums the City of Surrey plans to host this fall and winter. (Image via surrey.ca)
City to host series of tech forums for seniors