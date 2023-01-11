Lottery winner Gerard Ordoyo. (Submitted photo: BCLC)

Lottery winner Gerard Ordoyo. (Submitted photo: BCLC)

LOTTERY

Family reunion time: $1M win for Surrey man who saw dad win lottery back home in Philippines

Gerard Ordoyo bought the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at London Drugs in Guildford Town Centre

Winning a lottery is tradition in the Ordoyo family, apparently.

The latest Lotto 6/49 winner in Surrey is Gerard Ordoyo, who says he was inspired to buy lottery tickets after seeing his dad win a lotto prize in the Philippines.

“After that, I started purchasing tickets here and there,” recalled Ordoyo, who won a $1-million prize from the Dec. 28 draw.

Money in hand, Ordoyo now plans to fly home to the Philippines for a family reunion, according to a news release from BCLC on Wednesday (Jan. 11). He also wants to help his children who begin university next year.

Ordoyo bought the winning ticket at the London Drugs store at Guildford Town Centre. Later, he returned to the shopping mall to check his ticket at the lottery kiosk there.

“I thought it was $1,000 so I signed it and gave it to the person working and then they scanned it and told me how much I won,” recalled Ordoyo, who immediately shared the news with his wife.

“I called her on the SkyTrain and she thought it was a prank,” he added.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

LotterySurrey

error code: 1020
Previous story
278 days of killer whale sightings last year in the Salish Sea
Next story
B.C. mom suing Mission school district, says son was sexually abused by 5 boys

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP are investigating after they say a man was shot just before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday morning (Jan. 11), near a convenience store in the 13100-block of 104 Avenue in Whalley. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man shot after fight escalates outside Surrey convenience store

Lottery winner Gerard Ordoyo. (Submitted photo: BCLC)
Family reunion time: $1M win for Surrey man who saw dad win lottery back home in Philippines

IHIT at a residence in Fraser Heights after 3 people were found dead inside on Monday (Jan. 9) in Surrey on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Three dead Surrey adults believed to be family, IHIT says ‘no outstanding suspect’

A vacant lot next to the 56A Avenue parking lot has finally been cleared. It will soon be turned into more parking spaces and Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, anticipates it will open in two to three months. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
More parking spaces coming to downtown Cloverdale