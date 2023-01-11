Family reunion time: $1M win for Surrey man who saw dad win lottery back home in Philippines

Winning a lottery is tradition in the Ordoyo family, apparently.

The latest Lotto 6/49 winner in Surrey is Gerard Ordoyo, who says he was inspired to buy lottery tickets after seeing his dad win a lotto prize in the Philippines.

“After that, I started purchasing tickets here and there,” recalled Ordoyo, who won a $1-million prize from the Dec. 28 draw.

Money in hand, Ordoyo now plans to fly home to the Philippines for a family reunion, according to a news release from BCLC on Wednesday (Jan. 11). He also wants to help his children who begin university next year.

Ordoyo bought the winning ticket at the London Drugs store at Guildford Town Centre. Later, he returned to the shopping mall to check his ticket at the lottery kiosk there.

“I thought it was $1,000 so I signed it and gave it to the person working and then they scanned it and told me how much I won,” recalled Ordoyo, who immediately shared the news with his wife.

“I called her on the SkyTrain and she thought it was a prank,” he added.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $113 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49, a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.



