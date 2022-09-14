Rubble, the orange tabby kitten rescued by BC SPCA in Surrey (Submitted photo: BC SPCA)

‘Feisty’ kitten rescued in Surrey after being stuck under debris for two days

Tiny orange tabby nicknamed ‘Rubble’ on mend after neighbour hears its cries

A ‘feisty’ kitten has been rescued in Surrey after being stuck under a pile of debris for two days.

The BC SPCA said the kitten was discovered by a neighbour who could hear its cries. Following the sound of the cries, the Good Samaritan came upon a pile of debris, where she could see the head of a tiny kitten poking out.

After trying to coax the kitten out, she called the BC SPCA. Once they arrived, they removed the debris and bushes that were surrounding the kitten and found him wedged between a large piece of cement and rock.

Mark Vosper, BC SPCA regional manager of animal protection, said while the spirited orange tabby was extremely flea infested, underweight and hungry and thirsty when plucked from the debris, he is now on the mend.

“This feisty little survivor is now resting happily with a full belly,” Vosper said.

There were no signs of the tabby’s mother or any siblings. He was brought to the BC SPCA in Abbotsford and is now in an SPCA foster home.

The kitten has been nicknamed “Rubble” and will be available for adoption once his stray hold has passed.


Surrey

