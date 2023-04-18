Surrey Fire worked to put out a house fire in Cloverdale on April 18, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Fire leaves Cloverdale home badly damaged

No injuries reported, fire under investigation

No injuries were reported after a house went up in flames in Cloverdale Tuesday.

More than 20 Surrey firefighters battled for almost an hour to gain control of the fire in the 5800-block of 168 Street, according to a Black Press freelancer. Three residents reportedly escaped the fire with no injuries.

The freelancer at the scene said when crews arrived, flames could be seen shooting from the two-story residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Surrey Fire worked to put out a house fire in Cloverdale on April 18, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fire leaves Cloverdale home badly damaged

