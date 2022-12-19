Police investigate fatal pedestrian collision in Fleetwood Sunday night, in the 8200-block of 168 Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Fleetwood pedestrian dies of injuries

Man, 23, hit by vehicle in the 8200-block of 168 Street Sunday night

A 23-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the 8200-block of 168 Street in Fleetwood on Sunday night (Dec. 18).

Const. Gurvinder Ghag said Monday that speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team were called to investigate.

“It could have been weather, as far as I know the roads were slippery at the time,” Ghag said, adding the investigation “is still ongoing, still looking for dash-cam and video footage in the area.”

Police are asking anyone with information, including dash cam footage in the area on 168th Street, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-191976 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


