People watch the sunrise, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

People watch the sunrise, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

Incident happened on Hutchinson Island, north of West Palm Beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast

A 35-year-old Florida man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him, sheriff’s officials said.

A beachgoer saw a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island early Monday and called for help, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The man was apparently resting beneath the dune while recording the sunrise when the hill of sand collapsed, detectives said. They said it appears the man had died as a result of being trapped underneath the sand.

Detectives don’t suspect foul play, but they are awaiting results of toxicology tests before deeming it to be a “tragic accident,” the post said.

Hutchinson Island is north of West Palm Beach on Florida’s Atlantic coast.

RELATED: Girl, 3, killed from falling rock at Vancouver Island ski resort

Florida

Previous story
Crime down in Surrey, White Rock last year compared to ‘20: Stats Canada
Next story
Vernon woman launches recall petition against MLA Sandhu

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say an elderly pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Newton Monday evening (Aug. 8) on 76 Avenue, near 151A Street. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Elderly pedestrian has ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being hit by car: Surrey RCMP

(File photo)
Crime down in Surrey, White Rock last year compared to ‘20: Stats Canada

Artist’s conception of a five-highrise residential development proposed for Surrey city centre, source City of Surrey
Surrey council gives thumbs-up to 5-tower residential project downtown

Surrey homicide victim Jatinder “Michael” Sandhu. (Photo: IHIT)
Police still looking for Jatinder ‘Michael’ Sandhu’s killer