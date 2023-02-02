The Pride flag will fly in Surrey during the month of June. (Lillen/Pixabay)

The Pride flag will fly in Surrey during the month of June. (Lillen/Pixabay)

For first time, Pride flag to fly at Surrey City Hall during month of June

Surrey Pride Society applauds move as “celebration and acceptance” of rainbow community

For the first time, Surrey will fly the Pride flag at city hall during the month of June, says the Surrey Pride Society.

The move is seen as a “celebration and acceptance” of the rainbow community in Surrey said Martin Rooney, president of Surrey Pride.

The city did fly the flag after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Flordia in 2016. In 2016, Surrey council voted unanimously to fly the pride flag at city hall in “solidarity, sympathy and support for the LGBTQ community following the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida.”

The flag remained up at city hall for several weeks until Surrey’s annual pride parade on June 26, 2016.

Rooney says it is time that the Pride flag be flown.

“By flying the flag, not only are you showing that the city is welcoming to its residents, it is also welcoming to Rainbow businesses that may want to come to town.”

Rooney added that he was very thankful to Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke for following through on her election promise.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Locke for comment.

READ MORE: Surrey flies the gay pride flag

Surrey Pride announced in a news release on Thursday that the 24th annual Pride festival will be held at Civic Plaza. Rooney stated in the release, the new location was due to the intervention from Locke that they are able to host the festival at Civic Plaza instead of Central City Plaza.

The festival will include storytimes, drag performances, Bhangra dancers, and an Indigenous welcome. It will feature performances by Arrival- The Abba Tribute Band, Jesse Schulte, Wescoast Harmony, Richard Tichleman and Short Notice Band. Myria Le Noir will be the emcee.

-With files from Kevin Diakiw


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

LGBTQSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. family reacts to manslaughter charge against Mounties linked to man’s death
Next story
Surrey care aide faces 65 more criminal charges

Just Posted

Veronika Gorlova shares some of her writing at Surrey Muse at the Surrey library City Centre branch in Surrey on Saturday (Jan. 28). (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘It’s like being home again’: Surrey Muse meets in person for first time since pandemic started

Semiahmoo First Nation drummers shared music and knowledge in a reconciliation ceremony at Semiahmoo Secondary on May 30, 2022. (File photo - Surrey Schools)
Low graduation rates for Indigenous students in Surrey point to failures of government systems

A woman performs a traditional Chinese dance routine during Precious Blood church’s Lunar New Year Festival Jan. 28. (Photo submitted: Mable Ho)
More than 800 attend Lunar New Year celebration in Cloverdale

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey chorus quartets sing ‘Valentine-0-grams’ Feb. 14 to raise money ahead of Saskatoon trip

Pop-up banner image