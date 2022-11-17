Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Former Surrey man charged with fraud over $5K

Abrar Sheikh, 35, is set to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Dec. 15

A former Surrey resident has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 following an investigation by the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) Criminal Investigation Branch.

Abrar Sheikh, 35, is set to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Dec. 15.

A BCSC press release issued Nov. 17 states the Criminal Code charge relates to alleged “misconduct” in B.C. from 2015 to 2017.

Sheikh was released from custody on Nov. 15 on numerous conditions and $100,000 cash bail and must surrender all travel documents as well as abide by a curfew at his residence in Ontario. He is prohibited from leaving Canada, contacting the alleged victim, selling, promoting, buying, trading or distributing securities amd and engaging in investor relations activities.

“The BCSC would like to thank Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Securities Commission Joint Serious Offences Team, Ontario Provincial Police, Canada Border Services Agency, B.C. Sheriff Service, and the Surrey RCMP for their assistance with the location and arrest of Sheikh,” the press release states.


Criminal JusticefraudSurrey

