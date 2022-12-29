Guildford mall shoppers get dose of bear spray

Police arrested one person Wednesday night after receiving a report that a group of teenagers had pepper-sprayed someone at Guildford Town Centre shopping mall.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police arrived shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 28, spoke with witnesses and reviewed CCTV.

“One associated person was arrested and a can a bear spray was recovered,” she said. “It appears that there was a confrontation between two groups of youths and that bear spray was deployed. No charges have been laid at this time.”

A Surrey resident who had been shopping with his daughter said people were coughing in the lower level of the mall and in an underground parkade.

“We noticed a bunch of people coughing, and with COVID and stuff we’re like let’s just go and get around that. And then we noticed more people coughing,” said the man, who asked that his name not be published. “And then we started coughing, and we noticed more people coughing and then my daughter and I were like, we should get out of here it doesn’t look good.

“And so we went outside and there were a bunch of people in that underground parking garage area and they were all coughing,” he added. “I mean, it impacted quite a few people.”



