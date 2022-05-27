Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park. Due to cold temperatures and persistent snowpack, avalanche hazards persist throughout the mountain national parks, such as in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay, with access roads and camp grounds having delayed openings to start the season. (Claire Palmer file photo)

Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park. Due to cold temperatures and persistent snowpack, avalanche hazards persist throughout the mountain national parks, such as in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay, with access roads and camp grounds having delayed openings to start the season. (Claire Palmer file photo)

Hikers beware: Avalanche hazards persist in mountain national parks

Due to an above average snowpack and a cold spring, be safe and aware when heading to the mountains

Hikers looking to explore the mountain national parks are going to have to take caution this spring, as an above-average snowpack and persistent cold weather have caused persistent avalanche hazards and caused delays to opening the season.

According to Parks Canada, snowy spring and winter conditions remain in much of Banff National Park. These extended winter conditions mean that avalanche hazard persists in much of the park, including many popular hiking trails.

The opening of the Moraine Lake Road will also be delayed, with no date for opening in mind.

However, the first eight kilometres are open for biking. Cyclists are asked to be aware and remain alert for passing snowplows if they plan on utilizing the road.

Hikers are advised to check the trail report and avoid all trails with avalanche hazards including the teahouse trails to Lake Agnes and Plain of Six Glaciers, Mount Fairview Trail, Saddleback Pass, C-Level Cirque near the town of Banff, and Stanley Glacier in Kootenay National Park among others.

Yoho National Park has already had to push back the start of its camping season, with Kicking Horse Campground cancelling reservations over the long weekend, due to lingering snowpack and forecasted below freezing overnight temperatures.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC offers common sense advice on animal encounters

HikingParks Canada

Previous story
Higher court reverses Surrey judge’s decision to stay traffic violation case
Next story
B.C. launches task force to end ‘period poverty’ and nix menstruation stigma

Just Posted

Scotty Wheatley and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce want better transit service to Campbell Heights. (Image via Google Maps.)
Cloverdale Chamber wants to see improved transit service to Campbell Heights

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was found deceased in a Newton park Thursday (May 26, 2022) night. (Malin Jordan file photo)
UPDATE: Homicide investigators tasked to suspicious death in Surrey park

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Higher court reverses Surrey judge’s decision to stay traffic violation case

Drag performers sing “We Are Family” at the 2020 Surrey Pride festival at Central City Plaza. The 2022 festival returns there on Saturday, June 25. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
In June, Pride Month events in Surrey lead up to festival at Central City plaza