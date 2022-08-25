Homicide investigators at a residence in Clayton

Police closed off the west portion of 76th Avenue Aug. 25 so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) could gather evidence in the area after a 47-year-old man died in a house on the street under suspicious circumstances. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Police tape is strung across a driveway in Clayton. A local resident reports that IHIT is at the location. (Photo submitted) Police markers are scene on 76 Avenue in Clayton. A local resident reports that IHIT is at the location. (Photo submitted)

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Clayton following an overnight incident that claimed the life of a 47-year-old man.

At 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, Surrey police responded to a report of a man in distress at a home in the 18800-block of 76th Avenue, according to a release issued Thursday morning (Aug. 25) by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

“Officers and Emergency Health Services attended the location and found the 47-year-old man having sustained life-threatening injuries,” notes the release.

First responders performed emergency first aid, but the victim did not survive. Because of the nature of the man’s injuries, IHIT has taken over the investigation.

Neighbours who spoke to the Cloverdale Reporter Thursday morning said they were stunned to learn their street had been the site of a killing.

“We woke up this morning to find our neighbourhood a crime scene,” an area resident told the Reporter.

“There was a murder overnight in a home up our street. There is police tape in a number of locations up and down the street and our neighbour cannot get out of his driveway due to the tape.”

The resident said the home was sold last year and is being rented, being used for auto-body rebuilding.

Police tape is up across several driveways, extending about a quarter mile. The road is closed off to traffic at this time as police continue to canvass the neighbourhood.

“This is a very quiet street. It’s hard to believe it is in Surrey sometimes,” the witness said. “We have a gate across our driveway, which we lock at night, and I’m very glad we do.”

While the victim has been identified, he is not yet being named, as investigators work to notify the family.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

“Officers have been working throughout the night to locate witnesses who could help shed light on this situation. At this time the motive is unknown, but it is believed there are no ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

IHIT is asking any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 18800 block of 76 Avenue, Surrey between 9 p.m. and midnight with dash cameras, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.



