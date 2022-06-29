Inaugural White Rock Seniors Expo aimed to create community connections

During the inaugural White Rock Seniors Expo held Saturday (June 25), an RCMP member presented an information session to help seniors avoid becoming victims of scams that typically target older adults. (Contributed photo) BC Liberal MLAs from left: Michael Lee (Vancouver-Langara), Shirley Bond (Prince George-Valemont), Trevor Halford (Surrey-White Rock) and Opposition leader Kevin Falcon (at right) joined Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott for a photo shoot during the inaugural Seniors Expo held at White Rock Community Centre on Saturday, June 25. (Contributed photo) Audience members sang along as Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott performed at the inaugural White Rock Seniors Expo Saturday (June 25). (Contributed photo The inaugural White Rock Seniors Expo, hosted by MLA Trevor Halford drew 150 people to White Rock Community Centre Saturday, where 25 vendors set up information booths. (Contributed photo)

Elvis is still packing them in – with a little help from local police, politicians, businesses and community organizations.

The stage was set inside White Rock Community Centre, Saturday (June 25) as 150 people gathered to take part in Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford’s inaugural Seniors Expo.

But they weren’t there just to see the “King of Rock and Roll.”

In addition to singing along with Steve “Elvis” Elliott as he performed many of the late artist’s greatest hits, participants visited 25 vendor booths and took part in a Q&A with MLA Shirley Bond, Opposition critic for health, seniors, and long-term care. Opposition leader Kevin Falcon and Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee also attended.

Among the day’s presentations was a White Rock RCMP-hosted session that offered advice for seniors to help them avoid becoming victims of phishing and other scams that typically target older adults.

READ ALSO: Cryptocurrency scams increasingly targeting South Surrey seniors

The purpose of the event was to connect residents with the many senior-friendly organizations, businesses, services and resources available in the community, notes a release issued Tuesday (June 28).

It’s critical that seniors be aware of all the resources available in our communities that are there to aid in the later years of life. That is why we hope to make this an annual event and have already started planning next year’s expo, the release states.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved in making the Seniors Expo a success; the vendors, speakers, special guests, volunteers, Elvis, my staff and especially all the attendees,” said Halford.

“What I hoped to achieve with this event was to have seniors engage with senior friendly businesses and organizations and bring this community even closer together, and with everyone’s help, we did just that.”



editorial@peacearchnews.com

