Inaugural White Rock Seniors Expo aimed to create community connections

Elvis is still packing them in – with a little help from local police, politicians, businesses and community organizations.
The stage was set inside White Rock Community Centre, Saturday (June 25) as 150 people gathered to take part in Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford’s inaugural Seniors Expo.
But they weren’t there just to see the “King of Rock and Roll.”
In addition to singing along with Steve “Elvis” Elliott as he performed many of the late artist’s greatest hits, participants visited 25 vendor booths and took part in a Q&A with MLA Shirley Bond, Opposition critic for health, seniors, and long-term care. Opposition leader Kevin Falcon and Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee also attended.
Among the day’s presentations was a White Rock RCMP-hosted session that offered advice for seniors to help them avoid becoming victims of phishing and other scams that typically target older adults.
The purpose of the event was to connect residents with the many senior-friendly organizations, businesses, services and resources available in the community, notes a release issued Tuesday (June 28).
It’s critical that seniors be aware of all the resources available in our communities that are there to aid in the later years of life. That is why we hope to make this an annual event and have already started planning next year’s expo, the release states.
“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who was involved in making the Seniors Expo a success; the vendors, speakers, special guests, volunteers, Elvis, my staff and especially all the attendees,” said Halford.
“What I hoped to achieve with this event was to have seniors engage with senior friendly businesses and organizations and bring this community even closer together, and with everyone’s help, we did just that.”
