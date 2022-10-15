It’s Election Day in Surrey: Here’s everything you need to know

As they say, if you don’t vote, then don’t gripe about the outcome

Hopefully more people will vote this time out than did in 2018, when only 32.89 per cent – that’s 110,920 of 337289 eligible voters in Surrey – did their civic duty. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey voters are going to the polls today to decide who will be running the show at City Hall and who will be Surrey’s school trustees for the next four years.

Much is at stake at this critical point in Surrey’s history. Issues like policing, housing, affordability and transparency at city hall were all hot-button topics during the campaign.

Hopefully more people will vote this time out than did in 2018, when only 32.89 per cent – that’s 110,920 of 337289 eligible voters in Surrey – did their civic duty.

As they say, if you don’t vote, then don’t gripe about the outcome.

Polls are open in Surrey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

There are 52 voting spots throughout Surrey.

If you’re voting in Whalley, the locations are A.H.P Matthew Elementary, Bridgeview Community Centre, Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (advance voting location), LA Matheson Secondary, Lena Shaw Elementary, Old Yale Road Elementary, Queen Elizabeth Secondary.

The voting locations in Guildford are Bonaccord Elementary, Bothwell Elementary, Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, Guildford Park Secondary, Guildford Recreation Centre (advance voting location), Harold Bishop Elementary, William F. Davidson Elementary.

The Fleetwood voting locations are Berkshire Park Elementary, Coast Meridian Elementary, Fleetwood Community Centre (advance voting location), Fleetwood Park Secondary, Green Timbers Elementary, Maple Green Elementary

In the northern part of Newton, voting locations are Chimney Hill Elementary, Frank Hurt Secondary, Georges Vanier Elementary, Kennedy Trail Elementary, Newton Elementary, Princess Margaret Secondary (advance voting location), Strawberry Hill Elementary, and Westerman Elementary and in the southern part of Newton, Boundary Park Elementary, Colebrook Elementary, Cougar Creek Elementary, Ecole Panorama Ridge Secondary, Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary, Goldstone Park Elementary, Tamanawis Secondary.

The Cloverdale voting locations are Adams Road Elementary, Cloverdale Recreation Centre (advance voting location), Katzie Elementary, Maddaugh Elementary, Salish Secondary School, Surrey Centre Elementary.

In the western part of South Surrey, voting locations are Elgin Hall, Elgin Park Secondary, Jessie Lee Elementary, Ocean Cliff Elementary, Ray Shepherd Elementary, Semiahmoo Secondary (advance voting location) and in the eastern part of South Surrey, Douglas Elementary, East Kensington Elementary, Edgewood Elementary School, Morgan Elementary, and South Meridian Elementary.

Who you can vote for:

There are 64 candidates seeking your vote for a seat on Surrey city council – that’s eight mayoral candidates and 56 candidates for councillor. Running for mayor are Amrit Birring, Sukh Dhaliwal, Gordie Hogg, Brenda Locke, Doug McCallum, Kuldip Pelia, Jinny Sims and John Wolanski. Of these, Pelia and Wolanski are Independent candidates.

For the Now-Leader’s special eight-page Election Guide on who’s running for mayor and council, click here.

There are also 20 candidates running for six seats on Surrey’s school board (see more below).

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

Surrey school board:

Surrey’s school district is the biggest school district in B.C. and it’s also the city’s largest employer, serving Surrey, White Rock and Barnston Island.

Voters will elect six trustees to the board, while veteran trustee Laurae McNally has been acclaimed to the lone seventh seat reserved for White Rock.

In total, 20 trustee hopefuls are seeking election.

Six candidates are running with Surrey First Education, four with Parents Voice B.C., five with Team Surrey Schools and another five also in the race are identified on surrey.ca only as “candidate.”

Those not running with an identified team are Murali Krishnan, Sunny Mangat, Aida Canonigo, Ernie Caranto and Jai Pratap Deo.

Running under the Team Surrey Schools banner are Dr. Balbir Gurm, Roxanne Charles, Maryann Pyne, Tony Rebelo and Bobbi Taylor.

Representing Parents Voice BC are Jasbir Narwal, Nasima Nastoh, Lisa Dawn Alexis and Dupinder Kaur Saran.

Trustee candidates running with Surrey First Education are Garry Thind, Garry Tymoschuk, Shawn Wilson, Laurie Larsen, Bob Holmes and Terry Allen.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Election 2022