Surrey RCMP investigates Whalley apartment fire after a body is found inside an apartment unit

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday Surrey Fire responded to a call at Bristol Estate apartments

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation of an apartment fire in Whalley on Saturday (March. 11) after Surrey Fire Services discovered a deceased individual when extinguishing a fire in the first-floor suite.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday (March. 11) Surrey Fire responded to a call at Bristol Estate apartments (13315 104 Ave) in Whalley. Mark Seter, a Surrey Fire Service assistant chief said the deceased individual appears to be the occupant of the suite.

Seter told the Now-Leader that Surrey fire extinguished the fire quickly. As a result, the fire was contained to the apartment on the first floor and no other units had smoke or water damage.

Surrey fire did not hear the smoke alarms upon arrival. Seter suggests that residents test their smoke detectors monthly to ensure they are working properly.

Surrey RCMP has taken over the investigation and says the cause of the fire is not yet known. In a news release Saturday afternoon Surrey RCMP stated, “Surrey RCMP Officers are canvassing for witnesses in the area.”

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca


