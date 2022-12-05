(TP Pallas/Facebook)

(TP Pallas/Facebook)

Lake Country RCMP investigating antifreeze dog poisonings

Dogs are now back home

A pair of dogs were poisoned with what appears to be antifreeze in Lake Country on Dec. 1.

RCMP received a report the following day from the dog’s owner in the 10,000-block of Beacon Hill Drive after finding the dogs sick and foaming at the mouth.

They then found a tray with hamburger and sausage in the backyard covered in liquid. After putting the tray in the freezer, the liquid never froze, causing the owner to think that it may be antifreeze.

Police were told that nobody in the neighbourhood seemed to have a major problem with the dogs, and that they were quiet and well behaved.

Kelowna Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the dogs are back home and doing well.

“This type of crime not only puts animals at risk but our young citizens as well which is of great concern to us all.”

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Prominent Kelowna homeless advocate dies

READ MORE: Lake Country Seniors Centre board president speaks out on ‘misinformation’ on programming

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownacrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2,400 pills found in crowded home during Vernon drug bust
Next story
B.C. property assessments higher, but market has changed: assessor

Just Posted

Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver, left, and forward Jake Bongo will be going to the BC Hockey League’s 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament Jan. 21 in Penticton. (Photos: surreyeagles.ca)
Surrey Eagles all-stars Bongo, Pulver help hockey team soar at opposite ends of the rink

Semiahmoo Thunderbirds player Torian Lee in action during a previous game. (contributed photo)
Border battle Friday as Semiahmoo Thunderbirds host Washington team

The Bright Walk in White Rock happens Dec. 10 starting at 5 p.m. at Memorial Park Plaza. (contributed photo)
Holiday sail pasts and Bright Walk in White Rock coming up on Peninsula

A man pauses while digging out snow from under a car stuck on a street in the aftermath of a snowstorm, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Delta Mayor George Harvie describes the response to heavy snowfall in the region last week as a “recent failure of provincial highway winter maintenance.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Delta mayor calls for review of snow alerts after winter maintenance ‘failure’