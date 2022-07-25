Langley RCMP announces victim services gathering set for Tuesday evening

In the aftermath of the mass shooting Monday, community members can meet with counsellors

Police were investigating multiple Langley shootings early Monday, July 25, 2022. One of the locations was beside the Missions Thrift Store on Logan Avenue. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Community members have an opportunity to receive help from specialists at a community outreach event Tuesday planned in the aftermath of the Langley mass shootings.

The Langley RCMP Victim Services Team in partnership with the IHIT Victim Services team will be hosting a Community Outreach Event in response to the Shooting Incidents that occurred in Langley City and Langley Township on Monday, said Langley RCMP Sgt. Rebecca Parslow.

“All members of the community in need of support are invited to attend this event at the Nickomekl Elementary School gymnasium,” she said.

The event is from 3 to 8 p.m. at the school which is at 20050 53rd Ave.

“Counsellors from the Provincial Disaster Psychosocial Team as well as a variety of community support groups will be present to offer their services,” Parslow said.

She noted that this is an informal event with no speeches, just an opportunity for members of the community to gather and obtain help from the experts attending.

