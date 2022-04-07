Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in Surrey scores big with $18.7M jackpot

BCLC says the ticket was the only one purchased across Canada to match all six winning numbers

A Surrey lottery player won the Lotto 6/49 for $18.7 million in the April 6, 2022 draw. (Photo submitted: BCLC)

A Surrey lottery player won the Lotto 6/49 for $18.7 million in the April 6, 2022 draw. (Photo submitted: BCLC)

Someone who bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Surrey is now $18.7 million richer – and the B.C. Lottery Corporation is now looking for that winner.

According to a release from the BCLC, a Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Surrey for last night’s “jaw-dropping $18.7-million jackpot.” The release doesn’t say where in Surrey the ticket was purchased.

It adds the ticket was the only one purchased across Canada to match all six winning numbers: 2, 8, 9, 16, 39 and 49.

BCLC says the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one-in-13,983,816.

The odds of matching five or six numbers are one-in-2,330,636.

This is the third time in the past five weeks a ticket purchased in the Lower Mainland has won the jackpot.

Uncle-nephew duo John and Travis Bonner from Chilliwack won the winning ticket from the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw for $8 million, while Chau Ming Leung and her husband Yiu Fai Leung won $6 million from the March 16 draw.

READ ALSO: Uncle and nephew from Chilliwack share $8 million Lotto 6/49 win, March 15, 2022

Meantime, BCLC said there were two other big wins in B.C. Wednesday night (April 6).

A ticket bought in the Penticton area won the $1 million guaranteed prize draw, while a ticket bought in Langley matched five-out-of-six numbers plus the bonus to win more than $58,000.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Lottery

Previous story
Air Canada to suspend flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer
Next story
VIDEO: Locals alarmed as sea lions feast on B.C. fish farm

Just Posted

A Surrey lottery player won the Lotto 6/49 for $18.7 million in the April 6, 2022 draw. (Photo submitted: BCLC)
Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in Surrey scores big with $18.7M jackpot

TEASER PHOTO
VIDEO: On a Surrey field, BC Lions players teach football and life skills to Indigenous youth

Pat Young tells of emigrating to Canada from England as a young woman, as a previous SurreyShares cohort participant. (Contributed photo)
Surrey residents invited to share a life story

People flocked to 150B Street and 24 Avenue in South Surrey on Saturday (April 2, 2022) to take photos of the cherry blossoms. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
MAP: Here are some of the best spots to see cherry blossoms in Surrey