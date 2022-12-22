Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in Surrey scores big with $5M jackpot

BCLC says ticket was only one purchased across Canada to match all six winning numbers

A Lotto 6/49 player who bought a ticket in Surrey has won the $5 million jackpot.

B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is now looking for the lucky winner from Wednesday night’s (Dec. 21) draw. The winner has 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

BCLC stated in a release on Thursday (Dec. 22) the ticket was the only one in the country that matched all six numbers 29, 34, 37, 38, 42 and 49.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot are one-in-13,983,816.

BCLC will release the winner’s name and the location where the ticket was purchased after the winner comes forward to collect the prize.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $111 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

