Major motorcycle crash in Cloverdale under investigation

Surrey Mounties have passed off the investigation into into a serious motorcycle crash that happened in Cloverdale July 9 to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

The investigation into a major motorcycle crash in Cloverdale July 9 has now been kicked up to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC).

A press release from the B.C. RCMP’s media relations office said Surrey Mounties contacted the IIO BC to notify them of the crash after two people were seriously injured early Saturday morning.

“The IIO BC is now investigating the incident in an effort to determine whether police actions contributed to their injuries,” the press release said. “As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.”

Surrey Mounties were contacted at about 1 a.m. on July 9 after three men, who had been drinking at a local establishment, were getting ready to drive away on motorcycles.

“One officer responded and located two motorcycles believed to be related to the complaint travelling north on 188 Street, performed a U-Turn and attempted to conduct a traffic stop,” the release said.

The police officer could not get the motorcycles to stop and the officer broke off the attempt to stop the two bikes.

SEE ALSO: Driver crashes car through wall

SEE ALSO: 176th Street set to reopen in evening after multi-vehicle collision closed it earlier in the day

SEE ALSO: Vehicle crashes into hydro pole in South Surrey leading to road closure

“Shortly after a different officer came upon a scene of a collision with what is believed to be the two motorcycles with the operators on the ground,” the release said. “Emergency Health Services were contacted and the two men were transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

IIO BC said the crash occurred on Fraser Highway near the intersection of 64th Avenue.

In a press release, IIO BC said it was contacted shortly after the crash and will look into the incident “to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the collision.”

The IIO is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or may have any other information, to call their “Witness Line” at 1-855-446-8477 or contact them at iiobc.ca.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The crash was the fourth incident this week in the Cloverdale area, including two on 176th Street.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crashRCMP