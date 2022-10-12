The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man banned from BC Ferries drops wig, odd accent, flees police

Quadra Island RCMP are investigating incident

Police are investigating after a man banned from BC Ferries used a disguise to board a vessel.

On Oct. 9, BC Ferries contacted the Quadra Island RCMP about an individual that had been banned from the ferries who was on a vessel in disguise.

The man was wearing what Quadra Island RCMP said was obviously a wig, scarf, and sunglasses and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either an attempt at an Australian or British accent.

The unwanted passenger, who is well-known to police, refused to cooperate with officers and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask on a trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey council moves Harmony project forward
Next story
Transient orcas team up to hunt minke whale near Victoria

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
TALES FROM THE TRAIL: Surrey’s campaign news for Oct. 12

Doug Tennant is to be the new Surrey Board of Trade board chair. (Contributed photo)
Surrey council moves Harmony project forward

Surrey fire crews battle a brush fire near Highway 1 and 152 Street on Tuesday. (Shane McKichan photo)
Surrey fire crews battle brush fire near highway

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Parents killed, 2 kids survive head-on crash during move from Surrey to Shuswap