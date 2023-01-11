Man shot after fight escalates outside Surrey convenience store

A 44-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Surrey early Wednesday morning.
Surrey RCMP say he was shot just before 2:20 a.m., outside the Circle K convenience store in the 13100-block of 104 Avenue in Whalley. Police say it appears the shooting was a result of a fight that escalated.
Next to the Circle K, a glass door at a neighbouring laundromat was shattered.
Officers are working to collect evidence and identify possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
This was the second shooting of 2023. On Jan. 4, shots were fired at a house in the 10600-block of 138 Street shortly after 5 a.m. Nobody was injured.
Surrey RCMP responded to 62 reports of shots fired in 2022.
beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter