The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers left one civilian dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man shot dead in gunfire exchange with Vancouver police

Police were responding to an alleged assault in East Vancouver Wednesday (April 28) night

A man in his 40s is dead following an exchange of gunfire with Vancouver police officers Wednesday (April 28) night.

The department says officers were called to an apartment building near Commercial Drive and East 5th Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. for an alleged assault. It says when they arrived there was an interaction that led to the exchange of gunfire.

The man suspected of the assault subsequently died. One police officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating.

