Man stabbed on Surrey transit bus Saturday morning

A man was stabbed in the neck on a transit bus in Surrey on Saturday morning (April 1) around 9:30 a.m.

According to witnesses, who did not want to be named, the suspect came onto the bus and then appeared to attack the male without saying a word.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the attack appeared completely random. It is not clear if the suspect is in custody at this time. The victim was rushed to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

The Coast Mountain bus was travelling west on Fraser Highway to Surrey Central Station at the time.

Fraser Highway going west remains closed at 148th Street.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.



