VIDEO: Man shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon

Police on the scene of a shooting incident on 124th Avenue in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A man was shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., emergency responders were called to a report of a man with gunshot wounds near the 21000 block of 124th Avenue. The victim was originally reported to be unconscious.

A witness on scene told The News he and his wife were walking northbound on Carlton when they saw a car parked on the side of the road, with two men inside. The elderly witness said hello to the driver.

The couple got to 124th Avenue, turned eastbound, and had walked about half a block when they heard a series of gunshots.

“We heard this bang, bang, bang, so we just ran,” the man said. “It sounded like gunshots to me. I used to be a hunter, so I know what a gunshot is. We ducked behind a fence.”

He said there were three shots, a pause, and then four more shots.

Returning to Carlton Street, he saw the victim laying on the ground. He watched the victim being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Some construction workers nearby said they heard the shots and took cover, and saw a vehicle flee the scene.

According to a release by Ridge Meadows RCMP, officers arrived on scene to find an injured man suffering from alleged gunshot wounds. An off-duty Vancouver Police officer and an off-duty nurse were on scene, attempting life saving measures on the man, who died on scene. The Ridge Meadows Serious Crime Unit (SCU) and Investigational Support Team (IST) are currently on scene assisting with the investigation.

It is still in the early stages of the investigation and at this time, it is unknown if this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken conduct of the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or who have dash camera video, or residential video surveillance. Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

There was a large Ridge Meadows RCMP response, with about 10 police vehicles on scene, and officers speaking with people on the street. There was also a police canine team.

Police have taped off Carlton Avenue South from 124th, and 124th is closed from 216th Street to Laity Street.

