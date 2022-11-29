Mayor Brenda Locke to run Surrey Police Board meeting Wednesday

She was sworn in as its chairwoman on Nov. 24

The Surrey Police Board will meet virtually on Wednesday afternoon, with its new chairwoman Mayor Brenda Locke at the helm after she was sworn in on Nov. 24.

Included in the agenda package is a letter to the board’s executive director Melissa Granum from city manager Vincent Lalonde, dated Nov. 15, which reads pursuant to council’s direction, “I am writing to instruct the Board to suspend all new hiring and expenditures to advance the policing transition pending further Council direction. This includes, without limitation, the hiring of new employees, the procurement of equipment, and any further capital acquisitions until further notice by the City.”

Lalonde’s letter concludes with: “We appreciate your cooperation in responsibly managing the use of taxpayer dollars during this period of transition while we prepare and the Minister reviews the plan to maintain the RCMP.”

The agenda package also includes a report from SPS Chief Constable Norman Lipinski to the board, dated Nov. 24, which states that “SPS continues to attract and hire high quality applicants with diverse backgrounds, skills, and qualifications with a focus on recruiting police officers who are representative of the communities we serve.”

The meeting is set for 4 p.m.



