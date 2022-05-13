Meeting set regarding Weir Minerals’ request to increase emissions in South Surrey

A public meeting regarding amendments sought to Weir Minerals’ air-quality permit in South Surrey has been set for May 26, 2022. (File photo)

A public meeting has been set regarding a request to increase allowed emissions from a South Surrey rubber plant.

Weir Minerals’ managing director Rob Fawcett confirmed this week that a technical committee established in 2018 in connection with the initial air-quality permit for the 18933 34A Ave. plant has arranged for an opportunity this month for the community to learn more.

Set for 7 p.m. May 26 at the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club, Fawcett said he is hoping for a “transparent meaningful engagement process on the key elements of the amended permit.” As well, to review the technical committee’s progress in addressing residents’ concerns in the nine-point plan following the permit appeal process, “and more importantly to meet the community members.”

Fawcett told Peace Arch News earlier this month that the increase sought – up to 19 tonnes of emissions per year, up from the 18.11 tonnes/year currently allowed – is a “marginal” one that “merely reflects more refined analysis performed since operations have commenced.”

“It does not reflect any change in operations,” he said.

The current limit includes 2.24 tonnes/year of point-source emissions and an estimated 15.9 tonnes/year of fugitive emissions (room air from doors and other openings in the building that has the potential to contain air contaminants up to occupational-exposure limits).

Opponents have maintained since 2017 – when the company initially projected annual emissions totalling 42 tonnes – that they are uncomfortable with any emissions, given the site’s proximity to the Brookswood aquifer.

Fawcett noted this week that Weir did not plan the May 26 meeting, but is participating “to support the process and if required help clarify or answer questions that may be raised in the forum.”

It is to be held in the Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club hall, located at 1284 184 St.

