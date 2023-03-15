The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Two people have died in a house fire in North Vancouver. A statement from North Vancouver RCMP says the blaze engulfed the single family home at about 3 a.m. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATE: Missing senior man found safe in Surrey

The man was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday, March 15

UPDATE: The missing man has been found safe, Surrey RCMP reported in a press release on Wednesday morning.

Police in Surrey are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing senior man, who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday (March 15) in South Surrey.

He has not been seen since just after midnight on Wednesday in the 15100 block of 34 Avenue, states a release from Surrey RCMP.

“He may appear disoriented,” said Sgt. Stephen Weber.

He is a 68-year-old Asian man, 5’5” tall with grey hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants and brown loafers.

The release further states that it is out of character for the man to be out of touch for this long and his family is concerned for this well-being.

To report any information on Suh’s whereabouts, anyone can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-40158. To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personSurreyWhite Rock

