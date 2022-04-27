Surrey RCMP say Roanne Daniels was last seen in the 200-block of Fraser Highway. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP say Roanne Daniels was last seen in the 200-block of Fraser Highway. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley

Police are asking for help locating Roanne Daniels

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was last seen in the Langley area.

According to a news release, Roanne Daniels was reported missing on Tuesday (April 26) after last being seen at 2:17 a.m., in the 200-block of Fraser Highway.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being as she may be confused and unable to find her way home, the release notes.

Daniels is described as a five-foot tall, 56-year-old Indigenous female. She has a medium build and black hair, and was last seen wearing brown pants, blue runners and a white-and-black jacket. She is believed to be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Daniels is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Missing womansurrey rcmp

Previous story
White Rock council delays discussion of affordable housing strategy
Next story
New census data offers snapshot of Canada’s transgender population for first time

Just Posted

Surrey council chambers at city hall. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Ombudsperson’s advice to Surrey council was well worth heeding

Surrey RCMP say Roanne Daniels was last seen in the 200-block of Fraser Highway. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley

Both Bayside Sharks men’s teams won their first-round playoff games last weekend, and will host a pair of semifinal games this Saturday at South Surrey Athletic Park. (Don Wright photo)
Bayside rugby teams advance to B.C. semifinals

Kathleen McMahon said she and her husband John, who has Parkinson’s disease, were at the Grandview Corners Walmart Supercentre on April 20 when a security guard made John use a shopping cart for support while McMahon was fetching their van from the parking lot. (Contributed photo)
‘Terror’ for disabled South Surrey senior after Walmart staff reclaim borrowed wheelchair, citing policy