Katie Sandness. (Photo: Surrey RCMP website)

Missing teen girl last seen in Surrey 2 weeks ago in 13800-block Franklin Road

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

Surrey RCMP’s Missing Persons Unit is trying to locate Katie Sandness, a 14-year-old girl missing for two weeks.

She was last seen on the evening of Nov. 29 in the 13800-block of Franklin Road, south of Grosvenor Road.

“Police and family are concerned for her wellbeing due to the length of time she has been out of contact,” police say in a news release posted online.

She’s described as a 14-year-old Métis female, 100 lbs., 5’6, slim build, with dark short hair, blue eyes and thick black fake eyelashes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black puffy winter jacket, black tights and black/red runners.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Katie Sandness is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

