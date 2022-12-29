Most clicked-on stories on surreynowleader.com in 2022

Most Clicked Story of 2022:

1. Missing Surrey woman found dead, ‘criminality not a factor’

The 23-year-old Surrey woman who was reported missing on Nov. 22, has been found dead, Surrey RCMP say.

Police say “criminality is not a factor” in her death. The BC Corners Service is now investigating.

In late November, Surrey RCMP requested the public’s assistance with locating a missing 23-year-old woman. She was last seen on Monday, Nov. 21. in the 6600-block of 133 Street. Her last contact with family came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 22.

2. ‘Graphic’, ‘violent’ pumpkin display angers parents of Peace Arch Elementary kindergarten students

Students at Peace Arch Elementary were in for quite a spook Halloween morning as a pumpkin which at least two parents described as inappropriate and overly graphic was displayed in the school.

The White Rock school held a pumpkin carving contest, Monday, Oct. 31, inviting students to get involved this year by presenting their most creative and frightening takes on Halloween. One participant, however, may have taken the notion of ‘scary’ a little too far, some parents say.

“Unfortunately, a number of students saw this pumpkin and we apologize for this,” Ritinder Matthew, Surrey Schools’ associate director of communication services told Black Press Media.

The pumpkin was later removed from the display. The school principal told one of the parents in an email response that the ‘scary’ category of the contest will not return next year. He said the reply addressed his concerns.

3. VIDEO: Increased enforcement called for after hundreds of youths ‘mob’ Crescent Beach

A loud late-night gathering of more than 400 youths Thursday in Crescent Beach has at least one neighbour calling for increased police patrols and bylaw enforcement in relation to the “mob” party, while noting the occurrences are increasing in regularity this summer.

Surrey RCMP confirmed to Peace Arch News that officers responded to the “large crowd of youths” and dispersed the crowd, though no arrests were made “as there were more than 400 youths.”

A neighbour noted that Thursday’s incident was the third such gathering at the beach since July 1.

4. Sold: Long-empty 104 Avenue building in Surrey could see commercial tenants by summer

Surrey’s long-vacant 104 Avenue Centre building has all but sold, and the prospective new owner says 80 per cent of the notorious complex has been leased for occupancy, potentially by summer.

Kuldeep Bansal said he will take control of the building in late March, when one final payment is due on the $55-million purchase price.

The building is now known as West Field Centre.

5. State of Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency room ‘beyond a crisis’

