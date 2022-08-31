The B.C. Highway Patrol says a man in his 80s is dead near Kamloops after a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Highway Patrol says a man in his 80s is dead near Kamloops after a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination. (Black Press file photo)

Motorcyclist in his 80s dies in collision near Kamloops

The crash occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 30

A motorcyclist in his eighties has died after a collision near Cherry Creek approximately 23 kilometres west of Kamloops.

In a news release, the B.C. Highway Patrol said that the Kamloops Rural RCMP responded to the collision around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a van towing a trailer entered Highway 1 from Rodeo Drive and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination.

The motorcyclist, a man in his eighties from the Kamloops area, died as a result of the collision. The driver of the van, a man in his seventies from the East Kootenays, was not injured in the crash, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Highway 1 was closed for seven hours as police gathered evidence and the wreckage was removed.

BC Highway Patrol Kamloops has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service. The cause of the collision remains under investigation and nothing has been ruled out.

Investigators are seeking witnesses to this fatal crash, including anyone with dashboard camera video. Anyone with information is asked to contact BCHP Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and cite file number 2022-4051.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Whispered 911 call from B.C. senior ends with police nabbing strange intruder in her home
Next story
‘How many can you count?’: B.C. driver pulled over with multiple cell phones and a laptop

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO
Brady’s story: Drug-overdose victim’s dad urges parents to keep doors open to struggling children

This travel trailer was damaged in a brush fire near the corner of 172A Street and 61A Avenue in Cloverdale on Aug. 16. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Arson suspect arrested, released for mid-August brush fires in Cloverdale, Surrey RCMP say

Kamaljit Jugpal is the executive director of Surrey-based Mukti Society, which co-presents the “Holding Hope” sessions Tuesdays at City Centre Library until Oct. 18. (Submitted photo)
Free ‘Holding Hope’ talks aim to help South Asian families struggling with substance use

People hold a banner during an International Overdose Awareness Day march in Vancouver in August 2021. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
In Surrey today: International Overdose Awareness Day memorial event at Holland Park

Pop-up banner image