Multi-vehicle collision closes 176th Street

Surrey Mounties say 176th Street is currently closed after a multi-vehicle collision July 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A multi-vehicle collision closed the southbound lanes of 176th Street between 88th and 96th Avenues July 6.

The collision happened at about 8:52 a.m., say Surrey Mounties.

“RCMP responded to the report of a collision involving multiple vehicles in the 8800 block of 176 Street,” Gurvinder Ghag, RCMP media relations officer, said in a press release.

All southbound lanes on 176th were closed.

“The investigation is in the early stages and it is unknown how long the road closure will remain in effect.”

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the collision—or who may have footage on their dash cam from the same time, and in the general area—to contact them at 604-599-0502.

More info to come.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

