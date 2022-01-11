New Delta Police strategic plan sets priorities through 2025

DPD to focus on community engagement, support for vulnerable people, road safety, ‘No Call Too Small’

The Delta Police Department has released its new strategic plan following a year-long review and consultation process.

A press release announcing the plan Tuesday morning (Jan. 11), describes the 2022-25 Community Safety and Well-being Plan (CSWP) as progressive and responsive to calls for police modernization while keeping with the DPD’s “No Call Too Small” philosophy.

The plan, which was created in partnership with the Delta Police Beard, “embraces the principles of collaboration, service, diversity and inclusiveness,” the release states, while recognizing “that police operate in a complex environment, within a myriad of social and health issues.”

In preparing the plan, the department conducted a workload analysis and an environmental scan, while incorporating priorities from B.C.’s Ministry of Public Safety and the City of Delta’s Foundation for the Future.

Further input was gathered via community surveys and dialogues with community partners, the Delta Police Board (which included Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Ken Baird), the Delta School District and DPD members.

“One of the principles we recognize within this plan is that while police play an important role in public safety and community well-being, so too do the community and our partners,” Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord said in a press release.

“Obviously responding to public safety incidents is squarely in the realm of police, but we are seeking to work more closely with our partners in areas such as social responsibility and risk prevention.”

The CSWP sets out a number of priorities for the next four years, grouped under the headings “Investing in our Community” and “Investing in our Team.” Priorities in the first group include “safe communities through increased connection,” “right response and support for mental health and vulnerable people” and “improved road safety and mobility for all users.”

To build safer communities, the DPD plans to engage Delta and Tsawwassen First Nation residents through social media and a visible police presence while also enhancing partnership opportunities with stakeholders.

The plan also calls for a focus on “collaborative and co-ordinated intelligence-led efforts throughout all [DPD] bureaus to guide policing activities for crime prevention and reduction.”

To support vulnerable people and those experiencing mental health challenges, the DPD will focus on harm reduction and connecting those who need help with community-based supports.

The department will also be supporting multi-channel education, awareness and response campaigns for vulnerable people and victims of domestic violence, cyber-crime and the opioid crisis, as well as safety and security measures to prevent the victimization of seniors.

Road safety was identified as a top concern for community members, and as an essential stakeholder, the DPD remains committed to making local roads safe through continuous prevention, education, enforcement and collaboration efforts. This includes focusing on commercial vehicle safety; targeting distracted, dangerous and impaired drivers; and encouraging road safety awareness within the community.

The CSWP notes road safety is a shared responsibility and best addressed by a comprehensive approach involving different stakeholders, including engineers and system designers, policymakers and road users.

The DPD has committed to measuring the CSWP’s success and overall progress using key performance indicators (KPIs) with established benchmarks, grouped under four pillars: crime, community safety and well-being, police legitimacy and efficiency.

“I think the public will be pleased to learn that we’ve committed to publicly reporting on [our] progress,” Dubord said, noting the KPIs will be available to view on the DPD’s website.

The first set of KPIs will be published in April, then updated every quarter.

The full 2022-2025 Community Safety & Well-being Plan can be found online at deltapolice.ca/community-safety-and-well-being-plan-2022-2025.

