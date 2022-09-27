Newton house fire sends three to hospital for smoke inhalation

Surrey fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Newton just before noon on Monday. (Shane McKichan photo) Surrey fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Newton just before noon on Monday. (Shane McKichan photo) Surrey fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Newton just before noon on Monday. (Shane McKichan photo) Surrey fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Newton just before noon on Monday. (Shane McKichan photo) Surrey fire crews were called to a fire at a home in Newton just before noon on Monday. (Shane McKichan photo)

A fire that tore through the basement of a two-storey home in Newton Monday morning took nearly two dozen Surrey firefighters to contain and left three people to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze, in a home in the 7600-block of 147 A St., occurred just before noon, according to a photographer on the scene, who also confirmed that three people inside the home were transported to hospital.

According to a witness, the fire was contained “within 20 minutes” and most of the damage appeared to be to the rear of the home.

In total, more than 20 firefighters were on the scene battling the fire.



newsroom@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

House fire