One dead, another in hospital following Highway 5 collision

The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)The semi-truck involved in a fatal accident on Highway 5. (Skilled Truckers Canada photo)
A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)A vehicle incident has closed Highway 5 south of Barriere. (Photo submitted)

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a collision involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck on Highway 5 Thursday (Feb.9).

Const. Mike Moore, of the BC Highway Patrol, said the crash occurred just after noon between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road, south of Barriere. Members of the Barriere RCMP, BC Highway Patrol in Kamloops and Clearwater, and Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services (CARS) attended.

“Highway 5 is currently closed in both directions at this time, and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point,” Moore said. “BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation, which is in the early stages.”

Drive B.C. currently lists Highway 5 as closed until at least 9 p.m. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.

Just last week on Feb. 2 BC RCMP Highway Patrol confirmed one life was lost after two semi-trailers collided between Kealty Road and McLure Ferry Road. Highway 5 was closed from 15 kilometres south of Barriere to 14 kilometres north of Kamloops for several hours. Police said that collision occurred at 12:11 p.m.

Read More: Crash between two semi-trailers claims one life south of Barriere


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Canada may fast-track immigration applications from people in earthquake zone
Next story
RCMP’s shorter version of injunction prompts court’s acquittal of B.C. protester

Just Posted

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017 at the age of 24.
Lawyers recommend 14 years for one of two men who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford

A close up of the poster for B.C. Heritage Week. Many events are planned for Heritage Week (Feb. 20-26) throughout the province, with three happening locally in Cloverdale. (Image via Heritage B.C.)
Cloverdale to host three events as part of B.C. Heritage Week

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared law enforcement officers of any wrongdoing after a sudden death of a Surrey woman in August 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police watchdog says ‘no connection between police actions or inactions’ and the death of a Surrey woman in August 2022

(Delta Ice Hawks image)
Delta Ice Hawks appeal PJHL decision that cost the team four wins

Pop-up banner image