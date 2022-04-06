One person was found dead following a fire at a Whalley apartment building Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One person was found dead following a fire at a Whalley apartment building Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)

One dead in Whalley apartment fire

Police, fire services respond to blaze in 13600-block of 107A Avenue

One person was found dead following a fire late Tuesday (April 5) at an apartment building in Whalley.

According to a news release, police were alerted to a fire in the 13600-block of 107A Avenue at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Officers found a suite on the building’s lower floor “fully engulfed.”

Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Service officers evacuated the building, but were unable to enter the one suite, where it’s believed the fire originated, the release continues.

“Surrey Fire Department attended and quickly extinguished the fire and, unfortunately, located one deceased person inside.”

READ ALSO: Surrey firefighters tackle house fire in Whalley

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but there is currently no indication that the fire was suspicious, the release notes.

No information regarding the deceased was provided.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses and video, and 107A Avenue was closed to traffic.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2022-48845.

To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

fireSurrey

Previous story
Stólō Tribal Council embarking on interview project for survivors of St. Mary’s Residential School
Next story
‘Brutally understaffed’ to combat high-rise blazes: Retired Kelowna firefighter

Just Posted

One person was found dead following a fire at a Whalley apartment building Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One dead in Whalley apartment fire

A Surrey man is one of four people charged in an alleged Richmond fraud ring, RCMP say. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press file photo)
Surrey man charged in alleged Richmond fraud ring: RCMP

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Music of the Night’ show in Surrey to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music and his 75th birthday