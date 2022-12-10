Surrey RCMP and IOO at 152 St and 100 Ave in Surrey on Dec. 10. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

One injured in an officer-involved incident in Surrey; Independent Investigations Office (IIO) deployed

The incident occurred at 152 st and 100 ave

An officer-involved incident with a car happened at 2:18 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 10) at 152 Street and 100 Ave in Guildford.

According to a Black Press freelancer at the scene, there are reports of one person who was injured and taken to hospital.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has been deployed to the scene.

Traffic is currently blocked in all directions around 152 street and 100 Ave.

Surrey RCMP stated in a release on Saturday evening, the intersection of 152 Street and 100 Ave will be “closed in all directions and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.” Police recommend avoiding the area if possible.

More to come


