IHIT is investigating after one person was found dead in a Guildford apartment building Sunday night. (File photo)

IHIT is investigating after one person was found dead in a Guildford apartment building Sunday night. (File photo)

Guildford

One person found dead in Surrey apartment building during fire alarm check

Man also sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night

One person was found dead and another was sent to hospital with serious injuries after Surrey firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a Guildford apartment building Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP say officers were notified of the discovery at a building in the 14900-block of 102A Avenue at 6:06 p.m. The building was evacuated and police say it has been confirmed that there was no fire. Due to the sprinkler activation, all residents of the building were displaced for an “undetermined amount of time.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is working in partnership with Surrey RCMP. While police are in the evidence gathering stage, they say they do not believe that there is any “ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C.’s economy, health care and housing to be the focus of throne speech: Eby
Next story
Portion of road in Abbotsford to be commemoratively named Komagata Maru Way

Just Posted

IHIT is investigating after one person was found dead in a Guildford apartment building Sunday night. (File photo)
One person found dead in Surrey apartment building during fire alarm check

Alex House in South Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood is appealing to the community for help after stormy December weather caused a broken pipe and ‘devastating flood.’ (Alex House photo/Facebook)
Crescent Beach’s Alex House building suffers ‘devastating flood’

Popular family-style restaurant Delrios in South Surrey has closed its doors. (Delrios/Facebook photo)
Popular South Surrey eatery closes its doors after nearly 3 decades

Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, Canucks Alumni and Surrey Fire pose for a photo after Fire & Ice charity game at WickFest at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The alumni won 6- 3 over Surrey Fire. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey fire falls to Canucks alumni at WickFest on Saturday

Pop-up banner image