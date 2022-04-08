One trapped in Surrey collision

At least one person was taken to hospital following a serious collision at 128 Street and 96 Avenue late Thursday (April 7).

According to reports, a dark-coloured southbound SUV T-boned a white westbound SUV at around 11:15 p.m.

The force of the collision drove both vehicles across the intersection, with one coming to rest on sidewalk up against a salon.

A witness said one driver was taken into custody and that police could be seen administering a roadside breathalyzer test.

READ ALSO: Serious single-vehicle crash closes Colebrook Road in Surrey: RCMP

Firefighters had to extricate a male victim from the white SUV, the witness continued, and the male was then transported to hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) and the Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) were called to the scene.


