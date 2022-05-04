A large fire Tuesday morning caused major damage to the Tamarind Westside apartment building on Cardinal Avenue just east of Mt. Lehman Road. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Online fundraisers set up for tenants who lost everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Residents of impacted building on Cardinal Avenue remain displaced

Several online fundraisers have been set up for residents who lost everything in the large apartment fire Tuesday morning (May 3) in Abbotsford.

The fire broke out at about 6 a.m. at the Tamarind Westside apartments at 30515 Cardinal Ave. (just east of Mt. Lehman Road).

Residents from approximately 160 units at that building and at its twin at 30525 Cardinal Ave. were evacuated.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, tenants at 30525 were able to return. It is unclear when tenants of the impacted building will be able to return, even to at least gather personal belongings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Any displaced residents are being asked to check in at the reception centre at Northview Community Church at 32040 Downes Rd.

Abbotsford and Mission Emergency Support Services have been working with Emergency Management BC to set up temporary lodging and vouchers for food, clothing and other daily necessities.

The city spokesperson said these services typically stay in place for 72 hours until insurance support is activated but can be extended if additional assistance is required.

She said Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service has worked with several residents to provide facilitated access to important items such as passports and medication.

Meanwhile, several GoFundMe campaigns have begun for tenants who lost everything in the blaze. Most of them can be found by searching “fire in Abbotsford” at gofundme.com.

Some specific pages include:

Help the Goyers Recover from an apartment fire

Loss of home twice in one year

Mo & Tyler’s Home and Belongings Destroyed by Fire

Help to start replace what was lost in the fire

Emergency help for James & Jordan

Lost everything in Abbotsford building fire

Fund raiser for Christina

Matthew & Kyla Abbotsford Fire Recovery Fund


