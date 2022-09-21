Only Surrey residents can dump junk for free at 2 waste centres, for a limited time

The city’s ‘Disposal Days’ event offers free trash dropoff for the first 300 KGs, until Oct. 2

Recycling-collection bins at the new Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre, and transfer building in the distance. (Contributed photo)

A two-week “Disposal Days” promotion offers free trash dropoff at Surrey’s two waste centres.

But only Surrey residents are eligible for the reduced rates during the promo period, now until Oct. 2.

The City of Surrey-planned event celebrates the new Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre, opened Sept. 9 in East Newton at 6711 154 St.

Operated by Metro Vancouver, the $40-million facility is designed for cars, pickups and vans driven by residents of the region and small business operators, with goals of reducing illegal dumping and travel times.

• RELATED: $40M new waste facility opens in Surrey with goals to reduce illegal dumping, travel times.

The previously opened North Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre is at 9770 192 St.

The city’s limited-time Disposal Days event offers free junk dropoff for the first 300 kilograms, a savings of up to $46.50. For loads exceeding 300 kg and up to 1,000 kg, the disposal rate is reduced by 50 per cent.

There’s a limit of one trip per household, and proof of a Surrey address and driver’s license is required at the gate.

Other rules include a limit of four mattresses/box springs per household, and no commercial vehicles.

Recycling items should be unloaded before weighing a vehicle for garbage, and won’t count toward the 300-kg free disposal.

Other rules and the full list of accepted items are posted to surrey.ca, along with hours of operations and cameras showing lineups at the two facilities.

Open seven days a week, 363 days a year, Surrey’s two recycling and waste centres accept material beyond what is accepted in Surrey’s curbside collection program.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

garbage